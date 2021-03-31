CoinShares Announces Interim Financial Results and Operational Update for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Mar 31, 2021 | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results and operational update for the fourth quarter and the year-ended 31 December 2020. The full report, which is attached to this press release, can also be found on the CoinShares website in the Investor Relations section.

The financial information included below has been derived from the unaudited financial information of the Group. The annual report of the Group, inclusive of the audited financial statements will be made available on 31 May 2021, as per the financial calendar published on the Group’s website.





Year ended December 2020

Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 18.4 million, an increase of 62% on 2019 (GBP 11.3 million);

Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 16.4 million, an increase of 75% on 2019 (GBP 9.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 22.4 million, an increase of 100% on 2019 (GBP 11.2 million);

Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 18.7 million, an increase of 109% on 2019 (GBP 8.9 million);

Level of Group assets under management (“AUM”) has increased over the year to GBP 1.74 billion and increase of 336% on 2019 (GBP 0.40 billion);

Net asset position of the Group has increased to GBP 56.5 million, an increase of 24% on 2019 (GBP 45.3 million).

Quarter ended December 2020

Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 7.1 million, an increase of 137% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.0 million);

Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 5.2 million, an increase of 116% on Q4 2019 (GBP 2.4 million);

Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 7.9 million, an increase of 147% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.2 million);

Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 4.4 million, an increase of 16% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.8 million).