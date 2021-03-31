 
checkAd

CoinShares Announces Interim Financial Results and Operational Update for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 08:55  |  74   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.


 

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Mar 31, 2021 | CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the “Company”) today announced preliminary financial results and operational update for the fourth quarter and the year-ended 31 December 2020. The full report, which is attached to this press release, can also be found on the CoinShares website in the Investor Relations section.

The financial information included below has been derived from the unaudited financial information of the Group. The annual report of the Group, inclusive of the audited financial statements will be made available on 31 May 2021, as per the financial calendar published on the Group’s website.


 

Year ended December 2020

  • Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 18.4 million, an increase of 62% on 2019 (GBP 11.3 million);
  • Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 16.4 million, an increase of 75% on 2019 (GBP 9.4 million);
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 22.4 million, an increase of 100% on 2019 (GBP 11.2 million);
  • Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 18.7 million, an increase of 109% on 2019 (GBP 8.9 million);
  • Level of Group assets under management (“AUM”) has increased over the year to GBP 1.74 billion and increase of 336% on 2019 (GBP 0.40 billion);
  • Net asset position of the Group has increased to GBP 56.5 million, an increase of 24% on 2019 (GBP 45.3 million).

 

Quarter ended December 2020

  • Management fees generated by CoinShares Passive of GBP 7.1 million, an increase of 137% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.0 million);
  • Trading gains generated by CoinShares Capital Markets of GBP 5.2 million, an increase of 116% on Q4 2019 (GBP 2.4 million);
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the Group of GBP 7.9 million, an increase of 147% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.2 million);
  • Total comprehensive income of the Group of GBP 4.4 million, an increase of 16% on Q4 2019 (GBP 3.8 million).
Seite 1 von 5
Coinshares International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoinShares Announces Interim Financial Results and Operational Update for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND PROVINCES, EVERY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration