Royal Caribbean Thanks Emergency Services, NHS And Armed Forces With UK Homecoming, Set For This Summer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 09:01  |  71   |   |   

Anthem of the Seas will be the Family Vacation of Choice to set Sail from Southampton, England Beginning in July

999 Free Sailings to be Offered to Those Working in the Emergency Services, NHS, Social Care Sector and Armed Forces

LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International is setting a spectacular soundtrack this summer with its return to the UK. The cruise line has announced that Anthem of the Seas, a firm favorite in the region, will begin sailing from Southampton, England as soon as this 7th July. UK families can choose from a combination of 4-night Ocean Getaways in early July and 5- to 8-night British Isles cruises, starting 15th July, that feature visits to destinations such as Liverpool, England, Kirkwall in Scotland and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Plus, in recognition of the tremendous efforts of the emergency services, National Health Service (NHS), social care sector and armed forces over the last year, Royal Caribbean will offer 999 free staterooms on its first Ocean Getaways to those UK residents in these professions.

The new summer itineraries open for bookings on 7th April. Sailing with fully vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to UK residents above the age of 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. These current health and safety measures, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis. Pre-registration for guests eligible for one of the 999 free staterooms open on 13th April, and final names will be drawn from a ballot by the end of April.

"The UK is a place we hold near and dear to our heart at Royal Caribbean. We miss our UK guests and are as eager as they are to get back to cruising from Southampton," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "We are delighted with the UK government's recent announcements regarding cruising and excited to set sail again with a phenomenal ship and favorite such as Anthem of the Seas. After a tough year, we all need a holiday, but no one more so than the emergency services, NHS, social care sector and armed forces who will have the long-awaited opportunity to get away and relax with total peace of mind."

