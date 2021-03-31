 
DGAP-News GRAMMER AG starts the new year with confidence after significant recovery in the second half of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021   

DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
GRAMMER AG starts the new year with confidence after significant recovery in the second half of 2020

31.03.2021 / 09:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER AG starts the new year with confidence after significant recovery in the second half of 2020

 

- Full-year revenue of 1.7 billion euros in 2020

- Operating EBIT of 34.0 million euros in the second half of 2020 after -45.7 million euros in the first half of the year

- Successful funding operations with a volume of over 300 million euros

- Positive outlook for 2021: Revenue expected to increase to around 1.8 billion euros with operating EBIT coming to roughly 65 million euros

- Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021 confirm positive trend


Ursensollen, March 31, 2021 - Driven by a significant recovery in the second half of the year, GRAMMER AG performed solidly in 2020. The company closed the fourth quarter of 2020 with a 5 percent increase in revenue compared to the same quarter of the previous year, starting 2021 on an upbeat note. In 2020 as a whole, the GRAMMER Group posted revenue of 1,710.7 million euros, down 16.1 percent on the previous year (2019: 2,038.5 million euros). Both Divisions were affected by declining revenue but outperformed the market as a whole. Revenue in the Automotive Division fell by 17.6 percent to 1,219.3 million euros, while revenue in the Commercial Vehicles Division was down 10.4 percent, coming to 544.5 million euros.

The decline in revenue was largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was particularly reflected in business performance in the first half of the year. In this context, the fallout from the pandemic coincided with markets that had already been softening since the second half of 2019. While the revenue of 735.8 million euros in the first half of the year was significantly down on the previous year (2019: 1,051.5 million euros), at 974.9 million euros in the period from July to December 2020, it was only slightly below the previous year's level (2019: 987.0 million euros). The favorable performance in the second half of the year was driven by a significant recovery in demand in all regions and, in particular, strong growth in APAC (Asia Pacific).

