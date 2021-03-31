 
InterDigital Launches Government Solutions Effort

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 09:00  |  35   |   |   

InterDigital Government Solutions to offer U.S. government agencies 5G expertise and technology solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced the launch of InterDigital Government Solutions, a new initiative established to match InterDigital’s 5G expertise and advanced technology solutions with the emerging needs of U.S. government agencies. This effort reflects the importance of 5G and next generation wireless research to government agencies and policy priorities.

The launch of InterDigital Government Solutions closely aligns with InterDigital’s long-term wireless research and strategy while offering vital expertise to government agencies. As a U.S.-based leader in 5G and 6G research, InterDigital is uniquely equipped to partner with government and established defense industry suppliers to support emerging U.S. government initiatives regarding 5G defense development. This effort leverages world-class engineers and resources from InterDigital’s U.S. wireless lab to support a variety of complex government contracts and 5G defense deployments in Open RAN, mmWave, mesh networking, edge computing, and more.

“The launch of InterDigital Government Solutions creates a resource to support the increasingly complex technological considerations facing modern governments,” said Jim Nolan, EVP, InterDigital. “Ensuring our government and defense agencies are equipped with advanced technical expertise and industry support is vital to the country’s long-term safety and success. We are very excited to bring our technologies and expertise in 5G and advanced wireless to an important new market.”

InterDigital was most recently awarded a Department of Defense (DOD) contract to work alongside Shared Spectrum Company (SSC) to securely deliver spectrum sharing technology on a 5G platform. The contract specifically addressed the development of technologies to advance 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing in the 3.1 – 3.45 GHz band between Air Force radars and 5G cellular services at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

“InterDigital has a long history of serving government agencies, going back to the 1980s with the Reagan Ranch, the 1990s with Desert Storm, and many other engagements over the years that have seen our leadership in multiple generations of wireless technology put to the service of our country,” said Eric Cohen, Chief Development Officer, InterDigital. “The launch of InterDigital Government Solutions brings an added level of dedication to those efforts, and comes at a time when 5G and 6G solutions are the focus of enormous attention in U.S. government circles.”

Background

InterDigital unites wireless and video communication into one of the world’s largest pure research, innovation and licensing companies. A wireless pioneer for nearly five decades, InterDigital designs and develops a wide range of advanced technologies used in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. InterDigital remains a pioneer and thought leader in 5G and beyond research and is one of the top contributors to key global standards.

InterDigital’s expertise in developing technology at the intersection of wireless and video can uniquely support the need for advanced defense communication systems built upon 5G standards. InterDigital has a long history of participation in DoD and other government projects. A list of InterDigital’s recent government research projects can be found on the InterDigital Government Solutions website here.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email:
Roya.Stephens@InterDigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714

 


Wertpapier


