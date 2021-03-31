Clarity Gold Completes First Two Holes at the Destiny Project Near Val d’Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to report the completion of the first two holes totalling 822 m of the ongoing 10,000 m diamond drilling program at the Company’s flagship gold project, Destiny, located in the prolific Abitibi Region in Quebec. These first holes were designed to test mineralization extent and continuity in the western portions of the DAC Zone and confirm historic drilling which identified mineralization here.



“We couldn’t be more pleased with the progress to date of Clarity’s ongoing drill program on the Destiny Project,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity Gold. “Having completed the first two holes, we are now looking forward to receiving the first lab results as the drilling progresses.” He adds, “One of the reasons we chose to acquire the Destiny Project, which has seen approximately 50,000 m of diamond drilling through the years, is the abundance of visible gold noted in the previous drilling logs. 25% of all holes completed on the property intercepted visible gold. This is an important consideration for us, we have designed our sampling and assaying procedures to accurately assess coarse gold in the system. We look forward to updating further as the program progresses.”

There are several drill pads and trails cleared through the DAC and Gap Zones which are designed to: infill existing drilling, test extension to depth, or along strike of the known mineralization at the project. The Company will continue drilling and preparing additional sites and trails as long as spring weather permits.

Drill core is transported to a facility in Val d’Or where it is logged, photographed, and sampled. Once logging is complete, samples of half core are prepared and will be securely shipped to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Timmins for processing and analysis, an ISO 17025 certified facility. The Company has established a QA/QC program consisting of inserting quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks, duplicates, and reference materials. Samples are anywhere from 0.30 m to 2 m long and commonly ~1 m long. Specific Gravity (SG) measurements are taken every 10 m outside of the shear zone and 5 m within the zone.