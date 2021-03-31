 
CLC Nearly Triples its Cannabis Extraction Capacity with the Industry’s First Installation of Vitalis’ Cosolvent Injection System Add-On

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 09:01  |  75   |   |   

An increase of more than 175% in extraction throughput has boosted efficiency in CLC’s production time

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has completed an eight-week controlled testing period for a Cosolvent Injection System (“CIS”) add-on developed by Vitalis Extraction Technology, Inc. (“Vitalis”) for its CO2 extraction machinery. This installation of the Vitalis CIS is the first of its kind in the cannabis industry. The Vitalis CIS add-on is designed to enhance the extraction process for cannabis and hemp by using an ethanol-powered mechanism to significantly reduce runtime and operational costs as well as to improve winterization, both of which are important considerations in the Company’s extraction operations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c52c4d41-ee3a-46ec ...

The baseline throughput rate and extraction times of the Company’s Vitalis R-200 extraction machine is approximately 30 kg / 66.1 lb of biomass in a period of seven to eight hours. Over the course of Q1 2021, the addition of the Vitalis CIS resulted in approximately 90 kg / 198.4 lb of biomass being processed in the same timeframe. Moreover, an analysis of extracts completed using the Vitalis CIS showed an improvement in the overall quality of the extract. Such results included greater than 90% efficacy with a crude extract consisting of less than 10% fats and waxes; properties which reflect a favourable level of purity requiring less refinement for a finished product.

More information about Vitalis’ CIS technology can be found on its website: https://vitaliset.com/marketing/co2-extraction-with-vitalis/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6447d74-765d-4113 ...

09:01 Uhr
CLC kann seine Cannabis-Extraktionskapazität mit der branchenweit ersten Installation des Cosolvent Injection System Add-On von Vitalis fast verdreifachen
26.03.21
Salvatore Milia Appointed to CLC Board of Directors, Assigned to Lead R&D Efforts for Production of TAAT
18.03.21
Der renommierte Agrarrohstoff-Trader Rob Jones wird zum President von Christina Lake Cannabis ernannt, um die Vermarktung zu leiten
18.03.21
To Lead Commercialization Efforts, Renowned Agriculture Commodities Trader Rob Jones is Named President of Christina Lake Cannabis

