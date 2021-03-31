 
RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Announce the Availability of Rainbow Office, Powered by RingCentral, in Eight European Countries

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions, today announced the launch of Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, in eight European countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Resulting from a strategic partnership between the two companies, Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, combines the latest in UCaaS technology from RingCentral with market-leading telephony and networking products and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s portfolio.

“Businesses today need communications solutions that are modern, agile, and secure,” said Jack Chen, CEO of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. “With Rainbow Office, we are offering customers the communications solutions they need to be productive from anywhere in the world. The integrated team messaging, video, and cloud phone system capabilities from RingCentral, combined with our ability to deliver customized technology experiences to businesses in networking, communications, and cloud is a true differentiator in these markets.”

Leveraging Rainbow Office, business customers will be able to accelerate their migration to cloud communications solutions and be effective and efficient from anywhere, regardless of their location.

“We believe that organizations need business communications solutions that meet the needs of people working from anywhere - whether that’s in the office, at home, a coffee shop, or anywhere in-between,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. “With Rainbow Office, users can efficiently and securely collaborate from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution. We are excited to partner with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise to bring the power of our industry-leading integrated Message Video Phone (MVP) platform capabilities to their customers.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip  the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customized technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect. ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact. Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world. The privately-owned company with headquarters in France has over 2900 direct business partners worldwide, achieving an effective global reach with a local focus. For more information: https://www.al-enterprise.com

