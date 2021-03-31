 
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Manufacture and Distribute Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Enthusiasmus Inc.

Diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announced today that it has completed a definitive agreement to co-manufacture THC/CBD infused beverages for Enthusiasmus, creator of beverage brand Chapeau Noir.

Under the agreement, BevCanna will manufacture Enthusiasmus’s line of Chapeau Noir sparkling cannabis-infused beverages and distribute the products nationally. BevCanna’s experience in formulating and producing a wide range of infused beverage formats makes the Company an ideal fit to manufacture these unique, high-quality beverages. Enthusiasmus will define the product strategy and manage all design, branding and marketing of the new products. The white-label agreement will be subject to minimum order quantities over the term and will drive Canadian cannabis revenue for the Company as it meets the rising demand from prospective brands and partners.

"BevCanna’s core capabilities as a high-capacity beverage manufacturer are an ideal fit for Enthusiasmus’s needs,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “By leveraging our unmatched beverage manufacturing capabilities, combined with our coast-to-coast distribution network accessed through our recently announced sales license partnership with Stigma Grow, we’re able to provide a full service solution for our white-label partners and allow them to rapidly penetrate the market.”

“This is the second agreement that we’ve completed in as many days,” Ms. Panetta continued. “We’re very focused on servicing our recently onboarded partners, while also vetting new partners to meet the demand we’re seeing since receipt of our Standard Processing License, and announcing our Sales License partnership. We’re one of the only turn-key beverage manufacturing partners in Canada with the ability to provide an end-to-end solution, and this is both a strong validation of our white-label business model, and a significant contributor to our revenue growth in the Canadian cannabis market.”

“We were seeking a partner with seasoned expertise in producing high-quality beverages, and the capacity to manufacture those beverages at scale,” said Nicholas McCarron CEO and Co-founder of Enthusiasmus Inc. “With the high barriers to entry inherent in the Canadian licensed cannabis industry, BevCanna is unparalleled in its ability to provide the full-service solution that we were looking for, so we’re very pleased to get this deal signed.”

