Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 10:00   

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-03-31
Settlement date 2021-04-06
Credit rating class 1
Term 3m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.3
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-03-31
Settlement date 2021-04-06
Credit rating class 1
Term 6m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.4
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-03-31
Settlement date 2021-04-06
Credit rating class 2
Term 3m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.6
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2021-03-31
Settlement date 2021-04-06
Credit rating class 2
Term 6m
Fixed purchase rate, % 0.7
Total bid amount, SEK mln 0
Accepted volume, SEK mln 0
Percentage alloted, % 0
Number of bids 0



