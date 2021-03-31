 
Philips and NHS implement the first regional data integration hub for UK’s National COVID-19 Chest Imaging Database

March 31, 2021

  • Cheshire and Merseyside consortium (NHS) is the first region to have achieved this milestone for the UK’s National COVID-19 Chest Imaging Database (NCCID)
  • The deployment of a single SMART box server has provided access to 15 years of imaging data across 2.5 million people in the region, the largest single data source for NCCID
  • Data integration capabilities as a result of this deployment will allow Cheshire and Merseyside to validate the use of AI technology across a variety of conditions

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Guildford, United Kingdom – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced it has supported the NHS’ Cheshire and Merseyside consortium [1] to become the first regional hub supplying the United Kingdom’s National COVID-19 Chest Imaging Database (NCCID). The NCCID is a centralized database containing X-Ray, CT and MRI images from hospital patients across the country. It aims to support a better understanding of the COVID-19 virus and develop AI-powered technology which will enable the best care for patients hospitalized with a severe infection [2]. This first regional hub is integrating data across 13 NHS trusts in the consortium. The deployment of a single centralized and secure server has provided access to 15 years of imaging data across 2.5 million people in the region, the largest single data source for NCCID.

The Cheshire and Merseyside consortium engaged with Philips to help with enabling access to the entire region’s imaging data through a single hub. Philips’ advanced data integration solution for radiology, Philips Global worklist, was used to enable easy integration with the NCIDD’s secure central SMART Box server that will be required to support mass data collection, management and de-identification and can facilitate multiple trials/research projects simultaneously.

“One of the findings coming out of the end of this project will definitely be to focus on regional hubs that will be able to coordinate and better centralize the data, a hub just like Cheshire and Merseyside,” said Prof Mark-Halling Brown, Head of Scientific Computing at Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust. “It can take many months or even years to set up SMART boxes at individual trusts, so doing it regionally is the only way to scale up nationally.”

