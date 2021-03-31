 
checkAd

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as CEO of U.S. Subsidiary and as SVP Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 10:00  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as CEO of U.S. Subsidiary and as SVP Transformation

31.03.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Subsidiary and as Senior Vice President Transformation

Laupheim, Germany, and Milford, MA, USA, March 31, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Dr. Martin Kessler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rentschler Biopharma Inc., the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and as Senior Vice President (SVP) Transformation of Rentschler Biopharma SE, effective March 1, 2021.

Martin Kessler brings more than 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical operations and strategy. At Rentschler Biopharma, he will drive the transformation throughout the company as it grows strategically into new fields and technologies. In his role as head of the U.S. business, he will lead the ongoing expansion at the company's Greater Boston area site, which includes expanding capabilities, capacity, and talent.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin to Rentschler Biopharma. He is a highly talented executive who already knows our company well, having served in a consulting capacity on critical growth projects for the past few years. I have been impressed with his ability to look at complex problems from a variety of perspectives to find optimal solutions and to effectively implement those plans," commented Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE. "With the further implementation of our strategy 2025, Martin will take the lead role in driving that transformation as we continue to play an important role in vaccine manufacturing to fight the ongoing pandemic and as we move into new areas like cell and gene therapy. As head of Rentschler Biopharma Inc., he will be an important bridge across the Atlantic to ensure seamless operations as the site expands and continue the close and synergistic cooperation true to our motto - many hands, many minds, one team."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as CEO of U.S. Subsidiary and as SVP Transformation DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Personnel Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as CEO of U.S. Subsidiary and as SVP Transformation 31.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erzielt Rekordergebnis und kündigt eine zylindrische Lithium-Ionen- ...
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Widerstandsfähiges Geschäft - vertrauensvoll in die Zukunft
EQS-Adhoc: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Shareholders approve all proposals
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG achieves record results, announces cylindrical lithium-ion high-performance cell
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Neue in Scherzone beherbergte Goldentdeckung in Gillies auf Farno JV
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Jahr, sind Kurse von $1 CAD möglich? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gesamter Geschäftsbetrieb wird veräußert
DGAP-DD: E.ON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Noël wird Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung der V-ZUG ...
DGAP-News: HYD LLC for Cancer Research and Drug Development: HYD Substantiates the Science of Deuterium's Role ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
AURELIUS Group: AURELIUS übernimmt Bring Frigo von Posten Norge
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein