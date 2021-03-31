Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Martin Kessler as CEO of U.S. Subsidiary and as SVP Transformation

Laupheim, Germany, and Milford, MA, USA, March 31, 2021 - Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Dr. Martin Kessler as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rentschler Biopharma Inc., the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and as Senior Vice President (SVP) Transformation of Rentschler Biopharma SE, effective March 1, 2021.

Martin Kessler brings more than 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical operations and strategy. At Rentschler Biopharma, he will drive the transformation throughout the company as it grows strategically into new fields and technologies. In his role as head of the U.S. business, he will lead the ongoing expansion at the company's Greater Boston area site, which includes expanding capabilities, capacity, and talent.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin to Rentschler Biopharma. He is a highly talented executive who already knows our company well, having served in a consulting capacity on critical growth projects for the past few years. I have been impressed with his ability to look at complex problems from a variety of perspectives to find optimal solutions and to effectively implement those plans," commented Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma SE. "With the further implementation of our strategy 2025, Martin will take the lead role in driving that transformation as we continue to play an important role in vaccine manufacturing to fight the ongoing pandemic and as we move into new areas like cell and gene therapy. As head of Rentschler Biopharma Inc., he will be an important bridge across the Atlantic to ensure seamless operations as the site expands and continue the close and synergistic cooperation true to our motto - many hands, many minds, one team."