FTI Consulting Adds Two Senior Managing Directors to Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in EMEA

LONDON, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) with the appointment of Joaquín Coronado and Stephen Haw as Senior Managing Directors.

Mr Coronado, who will be based in Madrid, further enhances FTI Consulting’s offering across both restructuring and business transformation. He will augment the ability to provide turnaround, advisory and interim management services and will be focused on private equity firms, as well as lenders and corporates.

Mr Haw, who will be based in Abu Dhabi, will focus on providing transformational change and strategic consulting services as a senior member of the region’s growing Business Transformation practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. He has advised on multiple operational and strategic projects including pre- and post-divestment and integration, operational transformation, strategic technology and digital investment, innovation, and regulatory, economic and market design initiatives.

“The addition of Joaquín and Stephen further strengthens our Corporate Finance & Restructuring team in EMEA and our ability to help clients respond to the current economic situation across the region,” said Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the EMEA region at FTI Consulting. “Companies will be faced with restructurings, transformations and M&A as options to pursue as a recovery from the pandemic, and Joaquín and Stephen bring the expertise that will help guide clients through those situations.”

Mr Coronado’s experience spans the energy, utilities, telecommunications and technology sectors, having worked for companies such as Abengoa, EDP and ONO, where he held several executive positions and acted as a board member. He was a partner at PwC between 2008 and 2015, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions as well as on operational and financial restructurings and led the Advisory division in Spain for six years, overseeing consultancy and deals services.

Mr Coronado has been involved in several entrepreneurial projects since 2015, including the creation and development of the Mexican company Altán Redes, where he worked as Chief Executive Officer until 2019, as well as at Taiyo Capital, a fund which invests in utility solar plants in Japan. Mr Coronado was also CEO and co-founder of Podo, a digital retailer for electricity, gas and home services.