Invitation to HMS Networks’ first quarter 2021 conference call

HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its first quarter report 2021 on Friday April 23, 2021, at 08.00 CET.

On the same day, at 09.00 CET, a conference call will be held for press and analysts, where President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report.

The presentation will be held in English and is followed live by telephone or the internet. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS’ website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call or follow the online presentation via the link below.

SE: +46 8 566 427 03
UK: +44 3333 009 266
US: +18 335 268 398

Link to webcast

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS’ website after the call. https://www.hms-networks.com/ir

For more information, please contact:
 Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and also in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar Buchen and Delft. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea and UAE, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 700 people and reported sales of SEK 1,467 million in 2020. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

