W&W Group: Very solid profit

W&W Group: Very solid profit

31.03.2021
- Financial planning group posts strong new business and market share gains.

- A shareholder dividend of €0.65 per share will once again be proposed.

- Penetrate target markets more strongly, increase cost efficiency: The next step of the W&W transformation begins.

- Executive Board Chair Jürgen A. Junker: "The W&W Group has done an excellent job of handling the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis. It showed its resilience and quickly adjusted to the new conditions."

In the 'Corona Year' 2020 the Wüstenrot & Württembergische Group (W&W) successfully continued its transformation and posted very solid business performance. Despite the restrictions occasioned by the pandemic and volatility on the financial and capital markets, the Group generated consolidated net profit of EUR 210.8 million, which was only moderately below the previous year's figure of EUR 249.1 million and only slightly below the range of EUR 220 to 250 million that the Group has defined for its medium- and long-term target. The financial planning group benefited from a pleasing overall level of new business, consistent cost management, favourable claims development in property and casualty insurance and efficiency progress as a result of high investments in the digitalisation of products and processes.

 

With regard to the separate financial statements of W&W AG, net income for the year in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) rose by about EUR 10 million to EUR 100.3 million. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of W&W AG on 20 May that a dividend of €0.65 per share be paid for 2020, an amount unchanged from the previous year. The proposal is consistent with the aim of the W&W Group to continue to be an attractive investment with the ability to pay stable dividends.

11:03 Uhr
Finanzkonzern Wüstenrot & Württembergische mit Gewinneinbruch
10:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: W&W-Gruppe: Sehr solider Gewinn (deutsch)
10:27 Uhr
DGAP-News: W&W-Gruppe: Sehr solider Gewinn

10:41 Uhr
3.844
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (805100)