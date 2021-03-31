Photon Energy Group Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

- It aims to provide our stakeholders a better understanding of our focus on and plans for continued improvement of the Company's ESG initiatives.

- Going forward, the Company is fully committed to continuously enhancing its sustainability strategy, focusing on corporate governance and ethics, communities, the environment and its products and services.



Amsterdam - 31 March 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group', 'the Company'), a global integrated and innovative provider of solar energy and clean water solutions, today published its 2020 Sustainability Report. This is the Company's first such report; it outlines and forms an integral part of the Company's commitment to responsible environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices, and highlights its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, which have been implemented across its global operations.

'I am proud to introduce our inaugural sustainability report and share our ESG commitments and initiatives,' said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. 'Although this is our first sustainability report, our commitment to sustainable environmental, social and governance practices is well established. Sustainability is one of our core values, and as we have always understood our responsibility to ensure that our work provides consistent, lasting benefits to our stakeholders, the communities impacted by our work, and to the world at large. We are now expanding our efforts to standardise and reinforce the sustainability practices that guide all of our activities.'

'With this report, the foundations have been laid for strategic management, controlling and reporting practices which are fully geared toward sustainability. It aims to provide our stakeholders a better understanding of our focus on and plans for the continued development of our ESG initiatives. We believe our commitment to ESG affairs is vital to achieving lasting success, and we plan on continuing to improve and further integrate sustainable elements into our long-term business strategy. This will provide added value for our shareholders, customers and employees, as well as the communities in which we operate. Photon Energy Group employees play a crucial part in achieving our sustainability goals, and we thank them for their continued dedication to ensuring that we are a company that makes a difference,' added Georg Hotar.