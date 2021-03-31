 
Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q1 results conference call on April 21, 2021

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:

  • Xavier Pichon, CEO
  • Antoine Chouc, CFO
  • Koen Van Mol, Investor Relations

The conference call will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 48339699# and provide your name and the company you work for.

Belgium +32 24035816
Canada +1 4162164194
France +33 172727403
Germany +49 69222225429
Ireland +353 15060451
Italy +39 0236013817
Luxembourg +352 27300163
Netherlands +31 207095119
Spain +34 911140101
Switzerland +41 445831805
United Kingdom +44 2071943759
United States +1 6467224916

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the first quarter of 2021, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, April 21 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results

About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.beor follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact
Koen Van Mol - koen.vanmol@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 14 99
Ana Castaño – ana.castanolopez@orange.com - +32 (0) 468 46 95 31
ir@orange.be

Press contacts
Younes Al Bouchouari - younes.albouchouari@orange.be - +32 (0)477 69 87 73
press@orange.be

Attachment


