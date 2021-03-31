Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company

- Executing the 'Transformation X-Y-Z' strategy, advancing into new businesses including robotaxi and UAM

- Announced future growth strategy and vision at <2021 Strategies and New Technologies Conference> at R&D headquarters in Korea

- Disclosing new mobility concepts, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, that safely connect people and cities

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis will innovate its business structure to secure future technological competitiveness and long-term growth engines. It will shift its focus from automotive component hardware to software and transform its business model into a platform-oriented company.

In accordance with the Hyundai Motor Group's future strategy in electric vehicles, autonomous driving and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Hyundai Mobis is to reinforce its technologies as a leading affiliate.

On March 31st, Hyundai Mobis invited local and foreign media to the <2021 Hyundai Mobis Strategies and New Technologies Conference> at the R&D headquarters in Korea and announced its mid- to long-term Transformation strategy for sustainable growth.

"In the automotive industry, which is quickly evolving into a mobility platform ecosystem, the role of automotive suppliers needs to change as well," said Jung Soo-kyung, head of the planning division (executive vice-president), who gave a presentation at the conference. "We will expand our business as a leading company in platform-based systems that have integrated hardware competitiveness with software."

At the conference, Hyundai Mobis also disclosed new mobility solutions, the urban shared mobility concept cars, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, and demonstrated new technologies, too.

Innovating the business model with …Actively breaking new ground

The mid- to long-term growth strategy (Transformation X-Y-Z), presented by Hyundai Mobis, will be implemented largely in three directions.

First, 'Transformation X' is set to innovate continuously as a global enterprise for future growth. Hyundai Mobis will use its core technological competences in the field of autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity to expand its business to global automakers. To this end, the company will continue to carry out open innovation such as strategic investment in global enterprises with promising technologies.