 
checkAd

Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 10:36  |  63   |   |   

- Announced future growth strategy and vision at <2021 Strategies and New Technologies Conference> at R&D headquarters in Korea

- Executing the 'Transformation X-Y-Z' strategy, advancing into new businesses including robotaxi and UAM

- Disclosing new mobility concepts, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, that safely connect people and cities

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis will innovate its business structure to secure future technological competitiveness and long-term growth engines. It will shift its focus from automotive component hardware to software and transform its business model into a platform-oriented company.

ransformation Strategy: Jung Soo-Kyung, Executive VP, Head of the Planning Division is announcing Hyundai Mobis’ transformation strategy at the R&D headquarters in Korea, on March 31st.

In accordance with the Hyundai Motor Group's future strategy in electric vehicles, autonomous driving and Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Hyundai Mobis is to reinforce its technologies as a leading affiliate. 

On March 31st, Hyundai Mobis invited local and foreign media to the <2021 Hyundai Mobis Strategies and New Technologies Conference> at the R&D headquarters in Korea and announced its mid- to long-term Transformation strategy for sustainable growth.

"In the automotive industry, which is quickly evolving into a mobility platform ecosystem, the role of automotive suppliers needs to change as well," said Jung Soo-kyung, head of the planning division (executive vice-president), who gave a presentation at the conference. "We will expand our business as a leading company in platform-based systems that have integrated hardware competitiveness with software."

At the conference, Hyundai Mobis also disclosed new mobility solutions, the urban shared mobility concept cars, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, and demonstrated new technologies, too.

  • Innovating the business model with …Actively breaking new ground

The mid- to long-term growth strategy (Transformation X-Y-Z), presented by Hyundai Mobis, will be implemented largely in three directions.

First, 'Transformation X' is set to innovate continuously as a global enterprise for future growth. Hyundai Mobis will use its core technological competences in the field of autonomous driving, electrification, and connectivity to expand its business to global automakers. To this end, the company will continue to carry out open innovation such as strategic investment in global enterprises with promising technologies.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Mobis will transform its business into a software and platform-oriented company - Announced future growth strategy and vision at at R&D headquarters in Korea - Executing the 'Transformation X-Y-Z' strategy, advancing into new businesses including robotaxi and UAM - Disclosing new mobility concepts, M.Vision X and M.Vision POP, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA to prepare ...
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Vyopta Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Workplace Collaboration with a ...
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sajdah Mobile App Launched Ahead of Ramadan
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area