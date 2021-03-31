 
checkAd

Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption Of Digital Platforms For Developing Marketing Strategies By Industry Participants | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 10:40  |  79   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

What are Key Factors Driving the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The shifting trend of various companies over the adoption of digital platforms for developing marketing strategies is projected to drive the demand for DXPs across the globe. The B2C application segment held a dominated share across the market owing to the inclination of prominent players over the adoption of relevant, personalized and consistent content and products as prescribed by the customers. Also, their feature of understanding expectations of customers and service recommendations are projected to drive the market growth.

The retail segment dominated the global market in 2018 due to the increasing need for implementing a customer-centric approach and pricing strategy for marketing purposes. On the other hand, the BFSI segment is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of surging consumer's preference for online and digital banking.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market" Report 2025.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing presence of DXP service providers like Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation across this region. While Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising adoption of the internet and smartphones among the millennial population across China and India coupled with the surging presence of the ITES industry across this region.

The digital experience platform (DXP) market includes key players such as Adobe; IBM Corporation, Acquia Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle Corporation. They are constantly developing advanced functionalities in their DXPs for enhancing customer engagement and retention.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Digital Experience Platform Market Worth?

The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025.

What is the Growth Rate of the Digital Experience Platform Market?

The Global market is also expected to mark a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Experience Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.80 Billion By 2025, Owing To Adoption Of Digital Platforms For Developing Marketing Strategies By Industry Participants | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global Digital Experience Platform Market size is anticipated to value USD 15.80 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. What are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Network Packet Broker Market Size To Reach USD 1007 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8% - Valuates ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Grünenthal and Averitas Pharma announce initiation of Phase III study with QUTENZA to prepare ...
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
5G IoT Market worth $40.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sajdah Mobile App Launched Ahead of Ramadan
Planon positioned in the Leaders Category for Integrated Workplace Management Systems by the IDC ...
Titel
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Cryptocurrency Utilization Increases in Mainstream Channels
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
BlackRock Tops the First Fund Brand 50 Global Asset Manager Rankings
Nordic Capital to sell Itiviti, a leading trading technology and service provider , to Broadridge, ...
22 Young Chef semi finalists announced to cook-off for Hozpitality's "Young Chef of the Year" title ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Smith+Nephew adds Movendo Technology's patient rehabilitation solution to Real Intelligence digital ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area