“Free2Move eSolutions” The Name of the JV Between Stellantis and ENGIE EPS to Create a New World-leading Provider of E-mobility Products & Services

In a major step as they move towards the completion of their Joint Venture as announced on 26 January 2021, Stellantis and Engie EPS (Paris:EPS) today announce the composition of the Board of Directors and the corporate name of the new entity:

Free2Move eSolutions has the ambition to support and ease the transition to electric mobility by offering innovative and tailor-made electric solutions for both private and business actors of the value chain.

An active role in contributing to affordable and clean mobility

Through a digital and seamless journey across all product lines, the scope of Free2Move eSolutions activities will range from charging infrastructures (installation, servicing and operations), public and home charging subscriptions with monthly fee, to battery lifecycle management and advanced energy services such as Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration and energy management solutions to reduce the total cost of vehicle ownership.

The joint venture between Stellantis and Engie EPS will simplify the access to e-mobility and will complement Free2Move current portfolio, with a new set of offers 100% dedicated to electric mobility

Free2Move (part of the Stellantis Group) is a mobility tech company, created in 2016, whose objective is to simplify and guarantee mobility for both private and business customers with solutions adapted to all needs, anywhere and anytime from 1 hour, 1 day, to 1 month or more, via a single platform. It also provides solutions supporting energy transition and fleet management for professionals.

The new company is founded at global level and is supported by a team with great skills and specific knowledge, to design, develop, produce, distribute and sell simple, innovative electric mobility solutions across Europe, with potential and a plan for future international extension.

Board of Directors of Free2Move eSolutions

The Board of Directors of Free2Move eSolutions will be comprised of six members, subject to closing of the transaction. Roberto Di Stefano, representing Stellantis, will be the CEO, and Carlalberto Guglielminotti, hailing from Engie EPS and Young Global Leader 2020 of the World Economic Forum, will be the Chairman. The other members of the Board of Directors will be Brigitte Courtehoux (CEO of Free2Move Brand and member of Stellantis’ Global Executive Committee) and Davide Mele (Deputy Chief Operating Officer Enlarged Europe) from Stellantis, with Luigi Michi (formerly Head of Strategy and System Operation in Terna and Executive Vice President in Enel) and Giovanni Ravina (Chief Innovation Officer) representing Engie EPS.

Having obtained all antitrust clearances, completion of the joint venture is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

About Engie EPS

Engie EPS is the technology and industrial player within the ENGIE group, developing technologies to revolutionize the paradigm in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (EPS.PA), Engie EPS forms part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy. For more information: www.engie-eps.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

