China NMPA Approves QINLOCK (Ripretinib) for Treatment of Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST)

SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for QINLOCK (ripretinib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib. QINLOCK targets the broad spectrum of KIT and PDGFRα mutations known to drive GIST.

“Treatment of GIST remains an important unmet medical need in China,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “Approximately 30,000 GIST patients are newly diagnosed each year in China, twice as many as in the U.S. and Europe combined. NMPA’s approval of QINLOCK establishes a new standard of care for treating patients with fourth-line GIST in China. We appreciate the NMPA’s rapid and thorough assessment of QINLOCK. We look forward to working closely with our partner, Deciphera, to introduce this new treatment option to benefit many more patients who are suffering from advanced GIST in Greater China.”

“We congratulate Zai on gaining this important approval,” said Steve Hoerter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Deciphera. “QINLOCK is a new standard of care for patients with fourth-line GIST, and we’re excited to work with our partner Zai as they deliver this innovative medicine to patients in China.”

“The approval of QINLOCK in China is a significant milestone for the GIST community,” said Dr. Shukui Qin, Chief Physician of Cancer Center, Nanjing Jinling Hospital, Senior Vice President of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology. “Many GIST patients, who initially responded to traditional tyrosine kinase inhibitors, ultimately developed tumor progression due to secondary mutations. QINLOCK may potentially alter the treatment landscape for patients in China with GIST.”