Notice to convene the annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S

The Board of Directors hereby convenes to annual general meeting in FirstFarms A/S, CVR 28 31 25 04. The annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 2 p.m. in:

As it is not possible to hold a normal physical general meeting due to COVID-19, the company will transmit the general meeting via webcast through the company's shareholder portal. At the latest the day before the annual general meeting, information will be submitted on the shareholder portal on how to access the webcast. If the situation with COVID-19 changes before the end of April 2021, based on recommendations and rules from the government regarding assemblies, we will inform you again.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Henrik Hougaard, CEO Anders H. Nørgaard and chairman of the meeting Jon Stefansson will be conducting the general meeting via webcast.

The Board of Directors therefore encourage the company’s shareholders not to attend on the general meeting and instead to exercise their voting rights by postal vote or by proxy to the Board of Directors. The deadline for postal votes is extended until immediately before the start of the general meeting. It will not be possible to vote via webcast.

In this special case, any questions to be answered at the General Meeting, are sent in advance to tit@firstfarms.com at the latest Friday 23 April 2021 and they will be answered as usual.

Agenda: