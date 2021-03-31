AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes its Annual Report 2020: Very good annual results and positive outlook confirmed

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Report AURELIUS Equity Opportunities publishes its Annual Report 2020: Very good annual results and positive outlook confirmed 31.03.2021 / 11:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- EBITDA of the combined Group reaches EUR 431.1 million, well above the previous-year figure

- Operating EBITDA reaches EUR 167.6 million, at the level of the previous year despite the coronavirus pandemic (2019: EUR 168.9 million)

- Strong operating performance also reflected in the higher NAV of EUR 1,002.5 million (+5% over 09/30/2020: EUR 950.7 million)

- Solid cash position of EUR 422.9 million allows for dividend proposal of EUR 1.00 per share for the 2020 financial year and higher dividends in the following years

- Positive outlook for the 2021 financial year confirmed

Munich, March 31, 2021 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its Annual Report for the 2020 financial year on today's date. AURELIUS generated total consolidated revenues of EUR 3,230.1 million in financial year 2020 (2019: EUR 3,612.1 million), in line with expectations. Annualized consolidated revenues from continued operations came to EUR 3,415.8 million, after EUR 3,131.6 million in the previous year.

EBITDA of the combined Group reaches EUR 431.1 million, well above the previous-year figure

In a challenging environment, the EBITDA of the combined Group rose considerably from EUR 271.4 million in 2019 to EUR 431.1 million. The main driver of this positive development was the sale of Group companies, especially the successful exit of the GHOTEL Group in February 2020. Total gains on exits were EUR 78.7 million (2019: EUR 139.5 million). In addition, AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquired a total of six corporate groups, generating bargain purchase gains of EUR 292.2 million in financial year 2020 (2019: EUR 65.3 million).