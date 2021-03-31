 
Vow ASA Registration of share capital increase following the private placement

globenewswire
31.03.2021   

Reference is made to Vow ASA's ("Vow" or the "Company") (OSE: Vow) stock exchange announcement published on 24 March 2021, regarding the successful completion of a private placement comprising 5 000 000 new shares in the Company (the "New Shares") and the sale of 3 000 000 existing shares from certain existing shareholders.

The share capital increase pertaining to the New Shares has today, on 31 March 2021, been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The new share capital of the Company is NOK 11 425 987 divided into 114 259 870 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The New Shares are expected to be registered with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) later today and will upon such registration be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.


For further information, please contact:

Vow ASA
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean and CO2 neutral energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon. Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 


Wertpapier


Zeit
26.03.21
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider and close associates
24.03.21
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
24.03.21
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
23.03.21
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement

