Himax and BOE Varitronix Join Forces to Secure AMOLED Display Design-Win with a Leading New Energy Vehicle Maker

TAINAN, Taiwan, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and BOE Varitronix Limited (HKEX: 710) (“BOE Varitronix or BOEVx”), a world leading supplier of automotive display products, today announced they joined forces to secure a flexible AMOLED automotive display solution design-win with a leading new energy vehicle (“NEV”) maker. The solution has recently been applied to the customer’s upcoming launch of a flagship NEV model.

Himax and BOEVx partnered to offer the next generation flexible AMOLED automotive display in a 12.8-inch Center Information Display product (CID), adopting the Himax AMOLED driver IC and timing controller (TCON) solution. The AMOLED driver enables superior user visual enjoyment from a state-of-the-art OLED display from BOEVx with vivid and colorful image performance as well as modish panel curvature which benefits from the AMOLED panel and driver in COF technology. The Himax TCON supports dual-gate and MUX2 panel structure, 180-degree rotation with embedded color engine, along with an industry leading panel failure detection feature for passenger safety.

AMOLED displays have gained traction in various applications and are becoming the technology of choice for the high-end market as they provide better display quality and greater design flexibility. Himax’s flexible AMOLED display driver and TCON solution combined with BOEVx’s world-leading AMOLED display have been successfully adopted into the latest NEV model of major car makers.

Besides automotive flexible AMOLED solution, Himax also offers comprehensive automotive product portfolios for TFT-LCD displays, including in-cell TDDI, display driver, local dimming TCON, and high-speed P2P bridge IC. All have been broadly adopted, directly or indirectly, by automotive display module makers, including BOEVx, and Tier-1 automotive manufacturers and car brands placing Himax as the leading automotive driver supplier of the world.

In recent years, the smart vehicles industry has seen accelerating growth with all major global brands emphasizing more human-vehicle interaction upgrades, creating a trend towards large, personalized and super high resolution smart cockpit displays. Over the years, BOEVx has been promoting innovation in the field of smart cockpit display solutions, and is committed to providing car users with a more convenient, more comfortable and smarter driving experience. Currently, BOEVx has launched an S-shaped curved flexible AMOLED with 300mm in curvature and in triple-display form that is capable of displaying cluster information, center information as well as passenger entertainment content at the same time.

