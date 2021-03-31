Opthea Receives FDA Waiver for Pediatric Study Plan for OPT-302 in Wet AMD

As part of the regulatory review process, a bio-pharmaceutical company that is planning to submit a marketing application of a new medicine with the FDA is required to provide an iPSP detailing the Company’s proposed strategy for investigation of the new medicinal product in the pediatric population. In some instances, a waiver from developing an iPSP for certain conditions may be agreed to by the Agency.

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, today announces that it has received an initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) waiver from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OPT-302, the Company’s lead product candidate currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration.

Opthea received from the FDA an official, agreed iPSP waiver for OPT-302 across all subsets of the pediatric population (full pediatric age group from birth to < 17 years) for the treatment of wet AMD in combination with intravitreal anti-VEGF-A therapy. The receipt of the agreed iPSP waiver means the Company will not have to conduct an additional study in the pediatric population.

Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO of Opthea commented: “The agreed iPSP waiver is an important regulatory milestone in the US that is required to be completed before Opthea is able to submit a marketing application for OPT-302 to the FDA. Opthea will continue the process to further fulfilling regulatory requirements by focusing on our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in adult patients that are designed to support potential marketing approval of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet AMD.”

Additional information on Opthea’s technology and clinical trials can be found at www.opthea.com.

