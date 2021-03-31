Riley Gold Appoints Ted Wilton to Technical Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a technical advisory committee (the "Technical Advisory Committee” or “TAC”) to provide objective advice and to consult with the Company on their respective areas of technical experience relative to its Nevada-based exploration projects. In conjunction with the formation of the Technical Advisory Committee, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Dean T. (“Ted”) Wilton as its first member.



Todd Hilditch, CEO, commented, "The success of the Company is directly tied to the quality of the people we are able to attract. I have known, and respected, Ted for many years and am extremely pleased to welcome him as the inaugural member of the TAC. The opportunity to draw on Ted's wealth of experience in the mineral exploration field will be invaluable, particularly his experience with reduced intrusion-related gold systems (“RIRG”) similar to Riley Gold’s Tokop Project. Mr. Wilton has direct practical experience in this style of mineralization and deposit in the Tintina Gold Belt (Alaska) having worked with Kinross Gold at the Ft. Knox Mine as Chief Geologist and with Victoria Gold at the Eagle/Dublin Gulch Deposit (now mine) as Vice-President Exploration.”

Mr. Wilton is a senior-level geologist with an extensive range of technical and managerial experience from "greenfields" to advanced-stage mineral exploration, development, and production-related geological programs, primarily for gold and uranium. He is a graduate of the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology with a BGS degree in Geology and Mineral Engineering and is a Certified Professional Geologist with the AIPG. In addition to his extensive experience working in the United States, Mr. Wilton has wide-ranging geographic experience including Australia, New Zealand, Russian Far East, Southwest Pacific region, and Latin America. Mr. Wilton has managed exploration programs that discovered eight ore deposits containing more than ten million ounces of gold, in the Jerritt Canyon district of Nevada, Sulphur District, Nevada and in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.