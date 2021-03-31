 
checkAd

Riley Gold Appoints Ted Wilton to Technical Advisory Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 11:30  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a technical advisory committee (the "Technical Advisory Committee” or “TAC”) to provide objective advice and to consult with the Company on their respective areas of technical experience relative to its Nevada-based exploration projects. In conjunction with the formation of the Technical Advisory Committee, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Dean T. (“Ted”) Wilton as its first member.

Todd Hilditch, CEO, commented, "The success of the Company is directly tied to the quality of the people we are able to attract. I have known, and respected, Ted for many years and am extremely pleased to welcome him as the inaugural member of the TAC. The opportunity to draw on Ted's wealth of experience in the mineral exploration field will be invaluable, particularly his experience with reduced intrusion-related gold systems (“RIRG”) similar to Riley Gold’s Tokop Project. Mr. Wilton has direct practical experience in this style of mineralization and deposit in the Tintina Gold Belt (Alaska) having worked with Kinross Gold at the Ft. Knox Mine as Chief Geologist and with Victoria Gold at the Eagle/Dublin Gulch Deposit (now mine) as Vice-President Exploration.”

Mr. Wilton is a senior-level geologist with an extensive range of technical and managerial experience from "greenfields" to advanced-stage mineral exploration, development, and production-related geological programs, primarily for gold and uranium. He is a graduate of the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology with a BGS degree in Geology and Mineral Engineering and is a Certified Professional Geologist with the AIPG. In addition to his extensive experience working in the United States, Mr. Wilton has wide-ranging geographic experience including Australia, New Zealand, Russian Far East, Southwest Pacific region, and Latin America. Mr. Wilton has managed exploration programs that discovered eight ore deposits containing more than ten million ounces of gold, in the Jerritt Canyon district of Nevada, Sulphur District, Nevada and in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Seite 1 von 4


Riley Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riley Gold Appoints Ted Wilton to Technical Advisory Committee VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Riley Gold Corp. (TSX.V: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (“Riley Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of a technical advisory committee (the "Technical Advisory Committee” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Amarin Receives European Commission (EC) Approval for VAZKEPA to Reduce Cardiovascular Risk
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Growth Officer
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Riley Gold Appoints Nevada Based Richard DeLong to the Board
02.03.21
Riley Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB