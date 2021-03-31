 
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Crown Place VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 976,922 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the “New Ordinary shares”) in the capital of the Company on the 31 March 2021. The New Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 30.35 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value less the dividend of 0.78 pence per Ordinary share. 

Of the 976,922 New Ordinary shares allotted on 31 March 2021, an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of 326,175 New Ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or before 1 April 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for 324,799 shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 12 April 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

A further application will be made to the UK Listing Authority for the 325,948 remaining shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities. It is expected that dealings will commence on or before 19 April 2021. The New Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the New Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 31 March 2021 consists of 250,890,071 Ordinary shares of which 26,295,228 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 224,594,843 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 March 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel:  020 7601 1850


01.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.03.21
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights and Capital