LightAir IonFlow air purifier effectively reduces the infectivity of viruses that mimic coronaviruses

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IrsiCaixa AIDS Research Institute has carried out tests and today presented a report which shows that LightAir's technology IonFlow neutralizes viruses that mimic SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 in drop form on surfaces. This evidence can now be added to a seven-year scientific study from Karolinska Institute that previously showed the technology's effectiveness against airborne viruses and how it greatly reduces the spread of infection.

"We measured out various versions of pseudoviruses* that mimic the entry of different coronaviruses into cells. The conclusion is that in the form of droplets on exposed surfaces, IonFlow technology has a clear inhibition on viral entry already within 30 minutes," says Nuria Izquierdo Useros, Supervisor/PhD and the principal investigator of the study at IrsiCaixa. "Personally, I find this extremely interesting, and the potential of this technology to combat virus spreading should be further investigated. Not least in these times, and especially given that this technology attacks the viral entry process so viruses can no longer infect human cells."

IrsiCaixa is a leading center for research into infectious diseases, located in Barcelona, Spain. The purpose of their tests was to show if LightAir IonFlow high-density ionization neutralizes two corona pseudoviruses: SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease COVID19, and SARS-CoV-1, which causes the disease SARS.

"It is both stimulating and gratifying that we have now been able to supplement the previous in-depth study from Karolinska Institute, which so clearly shows how our technology prevents the spread of a number of viruses," says Lars Liljeholm, CEO of LightAir. "From my perspective, there is little reason to suspect that there might be any virus that can't be inhibited by our technology. We are proud to be able to contribute to the reduction of viral infections in homes, offices, schools and other shared spaces."

* The intention of the test was to assess the capacity of inhibiting viral entry of both SARS-1 and SARS-2 pseudoviruses, which is a proof of principle of the efficacy of this strategy against different coronaviruses. Pseudoviruses are manipulated in the laboratory to mimic viral entrance into cells just once and are considered ideal to test the efficacy of antivirals, antibodies or strategies aimed at inhibiting viral entry.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Lars Liljeholm
CEO
LightAir AB (publ)
+46 (0)70 828 61 96
lars.liljeholm@lightair.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/lightair/r/lightair-ionflow-air-purifier-effectively-reduces-the-infectivity-of-viruses-that-mimic-coronaviruse,c3318215

