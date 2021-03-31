Tulikivi Corporation’s Annual Report for 2020 Has Been Published
31 March 2021 at 1 pm
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
ANNUAL REPORT 31 MARCH 2021 AT 1 PM
TULIKIVI CORPORATION’S ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2020 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED
The Annual Report for 2020 includes the company's financial statements for 2020 and the auditors' report, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. The annual report is attached to this release as a PDF file and available on the company’s website www.tulikivi.com.
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com
Attachment
