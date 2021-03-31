Director/PDMR Shareholding Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 31.03.2021, 11:46 | 28 | 0 | 0 31.03.2021, 11:46 | Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name James Agnew - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3035 1915 £581.21 d) Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 31-March-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Ian Spence - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3035 808 £245.23 d) Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 31-March-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3035 1494 £453.43 d) Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 31-March-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Crown Place VCT PLC b) LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0002577434 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.3035 2241 £680.15 d) Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 31-March-21 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification: Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary Date of notification 31 March 2021

