 
checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 11:46  |  28   |   |   

Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   James Agnew - Director of  Crown Place VCT PLC    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Crown Place VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0002577434    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.3035 1915 £581.21
           
d) Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
       
e) Date of the transaction   31-March-21    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Ian Spence - Director of  Crown Place VCT PLC    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Crown Place VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0002577434    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.3035 808 £245.23
           
d) Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
           
e) Date of the transaction   31-March-21    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Penelope Freer - Director of  Crown Place VCT PLC    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Crown Place VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0002577434    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.3035 1494 £453.43
           
d) Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
           
e) Date of the transaction   31-March-21    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  


1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
           
a) Name   Pamela Garside - Director of  Crown Place VCT PLC    
           
2 Reason for notification        
           
a) Position/status   PDMR/Director    
           
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification    
           
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
  auctioneer or auction monitor    
           
a) Name   Crown Place VCT PLC  
           
b) LEI   213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
  (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
           
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each    
           
  Identification code   GB0002577434    
           
b) Nature of the transaction   Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
           
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   Price Volume Amount
      £0.3035 2241 £680.15
           
d) Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
           
e) Date of the transaction   31-March-21    
           
f) Place of the transaction   London Stock Exchange  

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

31 March 2021


Crown Place VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Director/PDMR Shareholding Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)Director/PDMR Transaction Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1Details of the person discharging …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:39 Uhr
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
01.03.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding