Notice to annual general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

bCompany announcement no 2-2021

Søborg, March 31, 2021

Notice to annual general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S of ordinary general meeting scheduled for April 29, 2021 at 15:00.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

  • Notice to ordinary general meeting 2021 / Indkaldelse til ordinær generalforsamling 2021
  • Ordering of admission card / Bestilling af adgangskort
  • Proxy and postal vote form / Fuldmagt og brevstemme

COVID-19

To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and adhere to the latest recommendations from the Danish health authorities, the board of directors has decided that the general meeting will be held partially electronically. The board of directors recommends that the shareholders of Konsolidator do not attend the annual general meeting in person, and instead attend electronically or vote in advance by postal vote or by proxy to the board. If a shareholder wishes to attend the general meeting in person, the board of directors’ requests that the shareholder does not attend the meeting with an advisor. The board hopes for your appreciation of the request.

For further information please contact: Chairman of the Board Søren Elmann Ingerslev, at 3031 9451.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S
Vandtårnsvej 38A
2860 Søborg
www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser
Grant Thornton
Stockholmsgade 45
2100 Copenhagen
www.grantthornton.dk

