CORRECTION TO HONKARAKENNE OYJ'S STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE OF 30 MARCH 2021

Honkarakenne revises its Stock Exchange Release of 30 March 2021 at 6 p.m. - Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Incorrect sentence:

According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding in Honkarakenne has increased to 3,067,170 shares, corresponding to 25.75 per cent of Honkarakenne voting rights.

Revised sentence:

According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding in Honkarakenne has increased to 642,314 shares and to 3,067,170 votes, corresponding to 25.75 per cent of Honkarakenne voting rights.

Below the revised Stock Exchange Release in its entirety.

__________

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Honkarakenne Oyj has on 29 March 2021 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding of Honkarakenne Oyj shares’ voting rights has gone above the threshold of 25 per cent on 26 March 2021.

According to the announcement, Saarelainen Oy direct shareholding in Honkarakenne has increased to 642,314 shares and to 3,067,170 votes, corresponding to 25.75 per cent of Honkarakenne voting rights. The total number of Honkarakenne shares’ voting rights, owned directly by Saarelainen Oy and other members of the Saarelainen family, covered by Saarelainen Oy's shareholder agreement, was 36.51% on 26 March 2021. Honkarakenne’s registered total number of shares (6,211,419 shares) and voting rights (11,913,243 votes) has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

The company has two series of shares. A Series A share carries twenty (20) votes, and a Series B share carries one (1) vote.

Total position of Saarelainen Oy and its funds:

% of shares and voting rights (a total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Direct: 10.34 % of shares and 25.75% of voting rights Direct: 10.34 % of shares and 25.75% of voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Direct: 10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of voting rights Direct: 10.04 % of shares and 22.64 % of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: