ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat Zero-Emission Aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 12:00  |  49   |   |   

- This round brings the company's total private funding to over $53 million

- The round is led by Horizons Ventures, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Shell Ventures, Summa Equity, and SYSTEMIQ.

- British Airways has also joined as a new investor in this round

- As the airline industry reels from the reduction in travel due to the pandemic, sustainable aviation may be key to recovery.

CRANFIELD, United Kingdom and HOLLISTER, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelling their mission towards delivering airlines zero-carbon, hydrogen-fueled flight, ZeroAvia is launching the development program for a 2MW hydrogen-electric powertrain for full-size regional aircraft. The program kick-off is supported by a new raise of $24.3 million, led by Horizons Ventures, joined by a new investor British Airways. Existing investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Summa Equity, Shell Ventures, and SYSTEMIQ also participated in the financing. This new round accelerates the larger hydrogen-electric engine development for the 50+ seat aircraft and supports additional commercial airlines initiatives to adopt hydrogen in aviation. Today's announcement brings the company's total private investment to over $53 million and the total funding raised since inception to nearly $74 million.

ZeroAvia's most recent round of funding will drive the development of its zero-emission hydrogen-electric engine for a 50+ seat commercial aircraft segment by 2026.

This latest funding follows the announcement in December that the UK Government – through the Department for Business Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), and Innovate UK – had awarded a £12.3m grant ($16.3m) to deliver a breakthrough 19-seat hydrogen-electric powered aircraft that is market-ready by 2023. The company announced its $21.4 million Series A funding round at the same time, accelerating its 600kW development program scheduled for commercial entry in 2024.

"This new funding, in conjunction with our other recent milestones, will significantly accelerate our path to zero-emission solutions for larger regional aircraft at a commercial scale," said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder of ZeroAvia. "With many airlines lining up and ready to make the shift to zero-emissions, we expect to see wide-scale adoption of this technology. We are extremely grateful for our investors who are helping to speed up our progress and ultimately the aviation industry's adoption of zero-emission flight."

