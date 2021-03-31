DGAP-Adhoc HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft appoints further member of management board
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
The supervisory board of HanseYachts AG today resolved to appoint Hanjo Runde as further member of the management board with effect as of 01.12.2021. Mr. Runde shall become chairman of the board. Other members of the management board are Dr. Jens Gerhardt and Sven Göbel.
