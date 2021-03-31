HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft appoints further member of management board

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
31.03.2021, 12:14  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
31-March-2021 / 12:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The supervisory board of HanseYachts AG today resolved to appoint Hanjo Runde as further member of the management board with effect as of 01.12.2021. Mr. Runde shall become chairman of the board. Other members of the management board are Dr. Jens Gerhardt and Sven Göbel.

31-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
Ladebower Chaussee 11
17493 Greifswald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3834-5792-20
Fax: +49 (0)3834-5792-81
E-mail: ir@hanseyachts.com
Internet: www.hanseyachtsag.com
ISIN: DE000A0KF6M8
WKN: A0KF6M
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1180087

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1180087  31-March-2021 CET/CEST

Diskussion: Hanse Yachts AG bald Branchenführer mit hohem Wertzuwachs ??? !!!
