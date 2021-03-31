STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL (THIS NOTICE IS A REPEAT OF THE NOTICE RELEASED ON 23 MARCH 2021)

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE PROPOSAL AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL 31.03.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Further to the notice released on 16 February 2021 pursuant to which (i) a Proposal, (ii) a first addendum to and amendment of the Proposal ("First Addendum") and (iii) the Proposal as amended by the First Addendum ("First Amended Proposal") were made available, notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors ("Scheme Creditors") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (the "Company"), of a second addendum to and amendment of the First Amended Proposal (the "Second Addendum") and of the availability of (i) the Second Addendum and (ii) the First Amended Proposal as amended by the Second Addendum, together with the annexures thereto (the "Amended Proposal").

1 ACCESSING THE SECOND ADDENDUM AND THE AMENDED PROPOSAL



The Second Addendum and the Amended Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, www.steinhoffinternational.com and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

TRANSLATIONS OF THIS NOTICE



(e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com)ستتم إتاحة نسخة مترجمة من هذا الإشعار بـ "]اللغة العربية["عند الطلب.

Преведена версия на тази декларация при поискване ще бъде достъпна на български език (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Prevedena verzija ove Obavijesti bit će dostupna na zahtjev na hrvatski (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Přeložená verze tohoto Oznámení bude na vyžádání k dispozici v Čeština (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

En oversat version af denne meddelelse vil blive gjort tilgængelig efter anmodning på dansk (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).

Een vertaalde versie van deze mededeling zal op verzoek beschikbaar worden gesteld in het Nederlands (e-mail: info@SteinhoffSettlement.com).