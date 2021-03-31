 
The Pandemic Has Shifted Investors’ Financial Priorities and Sharpened Their Focus on Managing Their Money, Ameriprise Financial Study Finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the ways in which many investors are spending and saving their money – and they expect they’ll carry their newfound priorities into the future, according to new research released today from Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP). The Financial Priorities study surveyed more than 3,000 Americans with at least $100,000 in investable assets to understand what they care most about when it comes to their money, and how their priorities have changed amid the challenges of the last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005184/en/

The Financial Priorities study from Ameriprise Financial reveals the pandemic has sharpened investors' focus on managing their money. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A majority of respondents (63%) said their household income was not impacted by the pandemic, and 10% said their income actually increased. However, a quarter (25%) reported they are earning less money – underscoring the uneven toll COVID-19 has had on Americans’ finances. Against this backdrop, more than 6 in 10 respondents said protecting their financial assets (63%) and planning for uncertainty (62%) are more important to them now than before the pandemic. What’s more, nearly half (45%) believe these shifts will be long lasting.

Focusing on the full financial picture

Not surprisingly, health and safety rose to the top as a priority for investors. In fact, 71% of survey participants said keeping their family physically safe is more important to them now than before the pandemic – and it prompted many to think about the state of their financial affairs. Most strikingly, nearly two-thirds (63%) of investors who did not have an emergency savings fund prior to the pandemic put one in place or plan to do so soon due to COVID-19. Similarly, 44% of respondents who did not have a will or estate plan previously have created one during the past 12 months or aim to do so soon.

Additionally, investors are having more financial conversations with their relatives now than in the past. Of the respondents who are parents, 30% said they are discussing finances more with their children. Similarly, a quarter of investors have increased discussions with their spouse or partner about long-term financial issues. Siblings are also talking about money; in fact, nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents with siblings are engaging in more conversations about personal finances – either their own, their brothers or sisters, or about their parents’ finances.

