NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Reveals Insights into COVID-19 in Two New Nature Publications

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that two peer-reviewed publications using the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler have been published in Nature and Nature Communications. These papers describe the use of Digital Spatial Profiling (DSP) technology to investigate SARS-CoV-2 infection and drive diagnostic, prevention, and treatment strategies.

The GeoMx DSP was used to profile lung tissue collected on autopsy from patients who had succumbed to COVID-19 infection. Researchers used the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA) plus a spike-in panel to detect additional lung genes and SARS-CoV-2 virus. In total, over 1,800 genes were interrogated as part of the study. This information enabled the researchers to connect bulk RNA sequencing data to the lung tissue's spatial architecture by looking at the distribution and transcriptional activity of cells, providing an important basis for understanding COVID-19 and lung pathology.

The first study, published in Nature Communications and led by Dr. Christopher Mason at Weill Cornell Medicine, was entitled "Shotgun transcriptome, spatial omics, and isothermal profiling of SARS-CoV-2 infection reveal unique host responses, viral diversification, and drug interactions." In this study, the GeoMx platform was used to molecularly characterize alveolar lung tissue. The team found spatially-restricted expression of the gene ACE2—which is a SARS-CoV-2 cellular target—and SARS-CoV-2 virus in some of the same regions. From the spatially-resolved expression profiles, they were able to infer the abundance of different immune and non-immune cells and found unique cellular distributions in COVID-19 patients compared to normal control lung samples.

"We were interested in characterizing the diversity of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the population as well as the diversity of response to infection within a single patient. By using cell-type deconvolution, we were able to measure relative levels of 16 different cell populations from COVID-19 cases and controls using a single slide from each patient," said Dr. Mason, who serves on NanoString’s Scientific Advisory Board and is a paid consultant for the company. "This deep molecular profiling helped us create a more complete picture of how the virus circulates in the body and how it elicits a variable response in infected individuals."

