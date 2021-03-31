Athersys Reports That Healios Has Completed Enrollment in the ONE-BRIDGE Study of MultiStem for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in Japan

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) announced today that its partner HEALIOS K.K. (Healios) has completed enrollment in the ONE-BRIDGE study in Japan evaluating MultiStem (invimestrocel) in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by pneumonia.

The ONE-BRIDGE trial consists of two patient cohorts. With cohort 1, the objective is to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of MultiStem treatment for patients with pneumonia-induced ARDS. Cohort 1 was designed as a randomized, open-label study to enroll 30 patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is the number of ventilator-free days in the 28 days following the treatment allocation. Cohort 2 was designed to enroll five patients with COVID-19 induced ARDS with the objective to evaluate the safety of MultiStem treatment in these patients. Healios intends to analyze and evaluate the data after the follow-up period and will make further announcements, as appropriate.