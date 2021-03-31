 
International Seaways and Diamond S Shipping Announce Merger

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (“Diamond S”), two of the leading tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets, announced today that their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which INSW will merge with Diamond S in a stock-for-stock transaction. Subsequent to the merger, INSW and Diamond S shareholders will own approximately 55.75% and 44.25% of the combined company, respectively, using fully diluted share counts as of March 30, 2021.

The merger of Diamond S with INSW unites two companies with long-term customer relationships, similar cultures, and complementary positions in key tanker sectors. The merger will enhance INSW’s capabilities in both the crude and product markets and create “power alleys” for INSW in the large crude -VLCC and Suezmax– and LR1/Panamax and MR markets. The merger will create the second largest US-listed tanker company by vessel count and the third largest by deadweight (“dwt”). On a pro forma basis, the combined company will have 100 vessels, shipping revenues of over $1 billion, over 2,200 employees, and an enterprise value of approximately $2 billion.

Among other benefits, INSW and Diamond S believe that the merger will achieve the following:

  • Double INSW’s net asset value in an all-stock merger to create a diversified tanker company with a 1001 vessel fleet aggregating 11.31 million dwt and significant footprints in the VLCC, Suezmax, LR1/Panamax and MR markets
  • Accretive to INSW’s earnings and cash flow per share immediately
  • Realize estimated annual cost synergies in excess of $23 million and revenue synergies of $9 million, which are expected to be fully realizable within 2022
  • Enhance equity trading liquidity through a larger market capitalization; estimated pro-forma market capitalization of close to $1 billion based on INSW’s closing price of $18.36 on March 30, 2021
  • Maintain significant financial strength, as INSW and Diamond S would have had a combined pro forma net leverage ratio of 42%2 at year-end 2020, one of the lowest in the tanker sector and across global shipping. INSW and Diamond S also would have had robust liquidity on a pro forma combined basis, with over $3002 million in cash at December 31, 2020
  • Build upon best-in-class safety and Environmental, Social and Governance track records
  • Enable combined company to maintain a $50 million share repurchase authorization and a quarterly dividend policy. Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, existing INSW shareholders will also receive a special dividend of $1.10 per share

Douglas Wheat, Lois Zabrocky and Jeffrey Pribor will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Financial Officer of INSW, respectively, and the current CEO of Diamond S, Craig Stevenson Jr., will join the Board of Directors of INSW, and also act as a special advisor to the CEO for a 6-month period to ensure a smooth transition.

