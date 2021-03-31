 
Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Landmark Partners

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) announced today that a subsidiary of Ares has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) and Landmark Investment Holdings LP to acquire 100% of Landmark Partners, LLC (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Landmark”), one of the largest and most experienced investors in acquiring secondary private fund ownership stakes in the alternative asset management industry. The transaction is valued at $1.08 billion, including approximately $787 million in cash and approximately $293 million in Ares Operating Group Units, in each case subject to certain adjustments.

With 150 employees across six global offices, Landmark manages private equity, real estate and infrastructure secondaries funds totaling $18.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Supported by a global, institutional investor base of more than 600 fund investors, Landmark is viewed as a trusted and innovative counterparty in developing flexible transaction solutions to an extensive roster of financial sponsors and institutional investors. Landmark was founded in 1989 and is led by its highly experienced management team who have capitalized on the increasing investor appetite for private market secondaries with a compound annual growth rate of 17% in its assets under management over the past four years.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this transaction with Landmark, a pioneer in developing the asset class of private market secondaries,” said Michael Arougheti, Chief Executive Officer and President of Ares. “We believe secondary investments are only increasing in their appeal to a growing group of investors and we are excited to include these strategies in our comprehensive alternatives offering. We have known Landmark’s leadership team for many years and hold them in high regard for their approach to partnership and demonstrated ability to develop creative, win-win solutions. We look forward to welcoming Frank Borges, Tim Haviland and their colleagues and we expect significant benefits for our investors, employees and other stakeholders from this combination.”

16.03.21
Ares Management Corporation Closes $3.7 Billion Pathfinder Alternative Credit Fund
04.03.21
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference