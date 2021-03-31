 
Loop Insights Partners with Data Clymer to Provide Loop’s Real-Time Data Solutions To Its Top-Tier Client List Including the National Football League and Major League Baseball

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Data Clymer to provide Loop’s real-time data collection, insights and engagement solutions to Data Clymer’s growing list of clients, including its leading clients in professional sports and live entertainment.

PARTNERSHIP WITH DATA CLYMER SOLVES MAJOR REAL-TIME DATA ANALYTICS ISSUES FOR PRO SPORTS TEAMS, LEAGUES, STADIUMS, AND VENUE HOSTS BY PROVIDING ACCESS TO LOOP INSIGHTS SOLUTIONS

Data Clymer has significant experience in live sports and entertainment, including clients in Major League Baseball and the National Football League that are now demanding more flexibility with their data and analytics systems. Specifically, current “black-box” customer data platforms are creating bottlenecks for organizations, leading to a poor customer experience including:

  • Information stuck in data silos
  • Slow “time-to-insights”

When integrated with Data Clymer’s existing technologies, Loop Insights will provide its solution for professional sports teams, leagues, stadiums, and venue operators seeking to aggregate and action the countless data points generated by today’s live sports and entertainment venues.

Aron Clymer, Founder & CEO of Data Clymer stated, “As a leader in the business intelligence and data space, Data Clymer prides itself in guiding organizations to leverage the full value of their data. We are confident Loop’s products and services will greatly enhance the abilities of our clients in live sports and entertainment as they seek to unify and aggregate their data points to provide a revolutionary in-stadium experience.”

Data Clymer is a full-service data consulting firm that implements technologies such as Snowflake, Matillion, Fivetran, Looker, Sigma, and Tableau, and now includes Loop’s real-time data collection, insights, and engagement solutions.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “The importance and validation of this partnership can best be understood by a recent testimonial of the San Francisco Giants who stated ‘Our partnership with Data Clymer is the single best decision we made in our efforts to ramp up our analytics efforts’. This key partnership puts Loop alongside a very elite list of Data Clymer partners that includes top tech solution providers such as Snowflake, Looker, Tableau and many others. Loop’s ability to provide real-time interoperable POS data connectivity for venue owners and operators has brought a great deal of interest within the sports and entertainment industry as of late. With this Data Clymer partnership, we anticipate Loop will benefit from and experience an entirely new level of growth in revenue and scale within the sports and entertainment vertical.”

29.03.21
Loop Insights Announces Definitive Agreement To Complete $2,000,000 Acquisition Of Passcreator, A Leading European Digital Wallet And Mobile Marketing Company With Tier-1 Global Clients, In Anticipation Of Upcoming Major Business Developments
18.03.21
Loop Insights Enters Into Five-Store Pilot Agreement With Sobeys, Canada’s Second-Largest Grocer, To Deliver Digital Receipts Via Loop’s Wallet Pass Technology
15.03.21
Loop Insights and BDG Sports Achieve 100% Success Delivering Third Venue Bubble At NCAA 2021 Big West Conference Championships At Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas
04.03.21
Loop Insights Appoints Former Epson General Manager of Global Brand & Marketing Communications, Ian Cameron, as VP of Marketing to Support Loop’s Continued Global Expansion in 2021

29.03.21
125
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence