 
checkAd

GCP Announces Organization Changes and Restructuring to Improve Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:00  |  47   |   |   

Company to Open New Global Corporate Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia Area

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or “the Company”), a leading construction chemicals and building products company, today announced plans to open its new corporate headquarters location in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The relocation follows the $122.5 million sale of its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts in July 2020. GCP’s research and development (“R&D”) group will remain in the Greater Boston area.

GCP will transition to a simpler organizational model, which will reorganize the business regionally to better focus on customers. The Company will also consolidate some offices and manufacturing locations in order to achieve production efficiencies while also improving profitability and driving shareholder value.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, we are excited to open GCP’s new global headquarters in the Atlanta area – the main business center in the Southeast US region where Fortune 500 companies and innovative local startups are choosing to locate,” said Mr. Bates. “We worked with a third party to review more than six potential locations and we are confident that the Atlanta metro area will be the best possible home for our headquarters. The city has a diverse professional talent pool, strong market characteristics and its affordability makes it attractive to both employees and employers. We also believe our new regional structure will better service our customers, accelerate growth and strengthen our financial performance.”   The relocation is anticipated to qualify for the Quality Jobs Tax Credit in Georgia.

GCP expects to achieve pre-tax cost structure savings of approximately $13 million to $15 million; mostly in general, administrative, and overhead expenses.  The majority of the cost saving benefits are expected to be realized in 2022 once GCP’s global corporate headquarters, the new R&D facility, and the new organizational model changes have been implemented by year end 2021. The expected pre-tax cash costs from the actions, excluding capital expenditures, are approximately $19 million including approximately $13 million to $15 million of employee related and severance costs and approximately $5M million of costs representing office and facility consolidation, and other associated costs. An additional $6 million of capital is required for the new R&D facility, corporate headquarters, and upgrades to the information technology infrastructure. GCP expects an additional $8 million to $9 million of asset write off costs related to the consolidation of offices and manufacturing facilities.

Seite 1 von 3
GCP Applied Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GCP Announces Organization Changes and Restructuring to Improve Performance Company to Open New Global Corporate Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia AreaCAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) (“GCP” or “the Company”), a leading construction chemicals and building products …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
GCP Applied Technologies Announces Price Increase
03.03.21
GCP Applied Technologies Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results