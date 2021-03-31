 
Pushfor Investments Appoints Three Highly Experienced Directors

DELTA, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FFT: 713) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Lebeuf, Mr. Kyle Lucas, and Mr. Michael Noonan to the Board of Directors at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021.

Michel Lebeuf is a member of the Quebec and Canadian bar associations and is a partner in the Business Law Group with Dunton Rainville in Montreal, Quebec. Mr. Lebeuf has extensive experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, securities laws, corporate finance and in merger and acquisition negotiations. He has advised underwriters and issuers in financing transactions, IPOs, direct equity offerings, acquisitions, private investments, and rights offerings, primarily on the CSE and TSXV exchanges.

Michel’s experience extends across a variety of sectors, including, blockchain markets, mining, telecommunications, biotech, cannabis, real estate, structured products, retail and fintech. Mr. Lebeuf is a member of the Canadian Securities Exchange Think Tank and holds a Bachelor of Political Science and a Bachelor of Civil Law from the University of Montreal. He is in the process of completing an MBA from Edinburgh Napier University (Scotland, UK).

Mr. Lucas brings over 35 years of technical and management experience to Pushfor. He has held positions in all aspects of software development from operating system design to massively parallel computer systems including leading organizations and handling networking, security and performance. He has served in a variety of roles including most recently as VP – Tools and Frameworks at Oracle Corporation and Executive Director Quality of Niksun, Inc.

Kyle’s experience includes a myriad of practical engineering systems including leading projects for DARPA, MIT, LLNL, and MITRE Corporation in performance imaging, real-time projectile tracking, security networks for national defense while maintaining a commitment to quality and deliverables. Kyle holds a A.A.S. degree with advanced studies and research projects at NJIT, MIT, and Boston University.

Mr. Noonan has wide-ranging capability in corporate governance, corporate finance, investor relations, initial public offerings, and strategic planning. During his career Michael has held a number of senior roles with a broad spectrum of companies including most recently CFO and Treasurer for Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, and CFO and Director of Sky Petroleum, Inc., an international oil and gas development company.

Michael has global experience that has spanned numerous jurisdictions including the United States, Canada, European Union, as well as several countries in the Middle East and Asia. Michael holds a BBA in Business Administration and Economics from Simon Fraser University, a MBA from Athabasca University, and an Executive Juris Doctor from Concord School of Law.

About Pushfor Investments Inc.
Pushfor is a diversified multi-industry investment company that engages in technology ventures and software development activities in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the U.S. OTC Markets, and on the Frankfurt Exchange.

For more information, please contact: Tajinder Johal Director (604) 357-4730.

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect management's expectations regarding the timing of the filing of the Required Filings and the Interim Filings. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.


