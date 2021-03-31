Annual Results to 31 December 2020

Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company” or the “Group”), presents its results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement.

Chairman’s Statement

Despite the Covid-19 challenges in 2020, CBM is now in a stronger position for transformative growth in the coming years. Shortly before Covid 19 restrictions were imposed in both China and Europe, the Executive Team had held successful discussions and negotiations with our Joint Venture Partners Nantong Acetic Acid Company (“NTACC”) and a road map was agreed to conclude the negotiations on the Joint Venture Agreement and proceed with all of the steps necessary to commence construction of the factory to produce Accoya wood. This road map involved meetings both in China and at Accsys Technologies PLC’s Accoya wood factory in Arnhem, Netherlands. Once Covid 19 restrictions came into force these meetings and visits could no longer take place and both ourselves and NTACC have had to find alternative ways to move our joint venture forward. This has taken much more time and the on-going travel restrictions continue to present significant challenges.

However, I am pleased to report that this has been successfully achieved and today we signed the Joint Venture Agreement with NTAAC.

NTAAC is one of China’s leading speciality chemical companies, serving global multinational food and beverage producers in the US and Europe. NTAAC is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of €395 million.

Following consultations with local government officials in Jiangsu province, CBM and NTAAC have established the timing and key milestones of the construction of the Accoya Wood factory. A schedule for the construction of the Accoya factory and the corresponding financing has been agreed. The factory will be built in the Jiangsu Rudong Yangkou Port Economic Development Zone.

Under the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement CBM’s subsidiary, Diamond Wood China (“DW”), will be the majority shareholder in the joint venture company. Additionally, DW will receive royalties based on profits from the joint venture company. CBM’s equity investments into the joint venture will be financed through its subscription agreement for €15m euros with a private family office (“Investor”).