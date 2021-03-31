 
checkAd

Cleantech Building Materials Annual Results to 31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:10  |  76   |   |   

31 March 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Annual Results to 31 December 2020

Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company” or the “Group”), presents its results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement.

Chairman’s Statement

Despite the Covid-19 challenges in 2020, CBM is now in a stronger position for transformative growth in the coming years. Shortly before Covid 19 restrictions were imposed in both China and Europe, the Executive Team had held successful discussions and negotiations with our Joint Venture Partners Nantong Acetic Acid Company (“NTACC”) and a road map was agreed to conclude the negotiations on the Joint Venture Agreement and proceed with all of the steps necessary to commence construction of the factory to produce Accoya wood. This road map involved meetings both in China and at Accsys Technologies PLC’s Accoya wood factory in Arnhem, Netherlands. Once Covid 19 restrictions came into force these meetings and visits could no longer take place and both ourselves and NTACC have had to find alternative ways to move our joint venture forward. This has taken much more time and the on-going travel restrictions continue to present significant challenges.

However, I am pleased to report that this has been successfully achieved and today we signed the Joint Venture Agreement with NTAAC.

NTAAC is one of China’s leading speciality chemical companies, serving global multinational food and beverage producers in the US and Europe. NTAAC is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of €395 million.

Following consultations with local government officials in Jiangsu province, CBM and NTAAC have established the timing and key milestones of the construction of the Accoya Wood factory.  A schedule for the construction of the Accoya factory and the corresponding financing has been agreed. The factory will be built in the Jiangsu Rudong Yangkou Port Economic Development Zone.

Under the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement CBM’s subsidiary, Diamond Wood China (“DW”), will be the majority shareholder in the joint venture company. Additionally, DW will receive royalties based on profits from the joint venture company. CBM’s equity investments into the joint venture will be financed through its subscription agreement for €15m euros with a private family office (“Investor”).

Seite 1 von 4
Cleantech Building Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cleantech Building Materials Annual Results to 31 December 2020 31 March 2021 CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET COPENHAGEN TICKER: CBM Cleantech Building Materials plc Annual Results to 31 December 2020 Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
Plug Power and Brookfield Renewable Move Forward with Green Hydrogen Plant in South Central ...
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:58 Uhr
Cleantech Building Materials: Cleantech Building Materials and Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Company Ltd Sign New Joint Venture Investment Agreement to Build the First Accoya Wood Factory in Asia