BiomX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“2020 was a tremendous year of growth for BiomX, as we expanded our pipeline with programs in cystic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis, both designed to address unmet medical needs,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Fueled by the rapid development capabilities of our novel BOLT platform, we are excited to announce today that we have selected two new phage cocktail candidates, BX004 and BX005, for cystic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis, respectively.”