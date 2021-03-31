BiomX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“2020 was a tremendous year of growth for BiomX, as we expanded our pipeline with programs in cystic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis, both designed to address unmet medical needs,” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Fueled by the rapid development capabilities of our novel BOLT platform, we are excited to announce today that we have selected two new phage cocktail candidates, BX004 and BX005, for cystic fibrosis and atopic dermatitis, respectively.”
Mr. Solomon added, “2021 is poised to be a year of multiple potential value inflection points for BiomX, due to anticipated efficacy data readouts from two Phase 2 clinical studies, BX001 in subjects with mild-to-moderate acne and BX004 in subjects with cystic fibrosis. Due to the historic safety of phage therapies and the cutting-edge capabilities of our BOLT platform, we are accelerating toward additional efficacy readouts by mid-2022 for our inflammatory bowel disease and atopic dermatitis programs, which are large market opportunities. We believe phage could play a substantial role in the growing field of microbiome therapies.”
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY UPCOMING MILESTONES
Acne-Prone Skin
- Earlier this month, BiomX announced the dosing of the first subject in a Phase 2 cosmetic clinical study of BX001 in subjects with mild-to-moderate acne over the course of 12 weeks, a longer duration than the Phase 1 study. Results from 8-week and 12-week timepoints are expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.
- In March 2020, BiomX reported positive data from the Phase 1 cosmetic clinical study of BX001 in subjects with acne-prone skin, where BX001 was shown to be safe and tolerable, as well as demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of Cutibacterium acnes levels with the high dose compared to placebo.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”) and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (“PSC”)
0 Kommentare