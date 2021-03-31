 
checkAd

Magellan Healthcare Provides Support and Resources During Autism Awareness Month

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced resources and programs to educate and support individuals in recognition of Autism Awareness Month throughout April.

According to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, about 1 in 54 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).1 In trying to better understand and manage ASD, this already complex disorder is further complicated when other mental health conditions or developmental disabilities are present.2 Legislation, services and provider quality vary across the country with very few standards, leaving caregivers to navigate the maze of care options on their own.

“Magellan Healthcare is an innovator in the autism space. Our solution, Magellan Autism Connections, goes beyond traditional care by combining our expertise in caring for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with targeted efforts to engage and serve caregivers on their journey, ensuring everyone impacted receives the care they need,” said Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services autism, Magellan Health. “Combined with our high-touch, high-relationship approach and market-leading clinical expertise, Autism Connections provides holistic care management; improves care, health and wellness; and reduces costs.”

During National Autism Awareness month in April and throughout the year, Magellan Healthcare is committed to increasing awareness, recognizing and addressing concerns, celebrating differences and supporting inclusion through provision of information and free community resources.

Upcoming Virtual Events

  • Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET: Join the webinar Navigating Autism with Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Magellan’s vice president, clinical care services autism, who will share his knowledge and more than 16 years of experience with ASD and applied behavior analysis. He’ll also talk about the current state of ASD care in the U.S. and answer audience questions. Register here.
  • Thursday, April 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET: Join the webinar, Moving Beyond the Stigma: How Value-Based Care will Benefit your Organization. This CE credits-eligible webinar featuring Laura Geary, chief health outcomes officer, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence; Kristine Rodriguez, director of clinical development and outcomes, Autism Learning Partners; and Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services, Magellan Healthcare, will describe the key components of value-based care, each likely to be used in future value-based payment models, and their benefits to providers and the applied behavior analysis industry overall. Learn more and register here.

Additional Magellan Healthcare Resources

Magellan is offering a number of events and resources in support of Autism Awareness Month. Visit Magellan’s autism awareness website here for event updates, downloads and more.

  • For more information on autism, read the Magellan Health Insights blog post, “Celebrating six unique qualities of people with autism spectrum disorder” here.
  • Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter in April for more information and resources addressing autism.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

 

1 https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html
2 https://www.cdc.gov/childrensmentalhealth/data.html

Magellan Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Healthcare Provides Support and Resources During Autism Awareness Month Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced resources and programs to educate and support individuals in recognition of Autism Awareness Month throughout April. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dicerna’s GalXC-Plus RNAi Technology Delivers Target Knockdown Across CNS and to Specific CNS ...
 fuboTV Appoints Ali Ghanavati, Head of Regulatory Technology, Fubo Gaming
GOEV BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Canoo Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Dun & Bradstreet Launches New Solutions and Partnerships for Small Businesses
Hearthstone Embarks on its Biggest Journey Yet With Forged in the Barrens, Live Today
SOL Global Provides Audited Financials for Year Ended November 2020
Henry Schein Strengthens Its Commitment to Ambulatory Surgery Market With a Majority Investment in ...
Illumina Committed to Pursuing GRAIL Acquisition to Accelerate Access to Breakthrough Multi-Cancer ...
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
AVANGRID Reaches Settlement With Key Stakeholders in Texas for PNM Resources Merger
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Magellan Federal Selected to Administer Military and Family Life Counseling Program for U.S. Department of Defense