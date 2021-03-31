Magellan Healthcare Provides Support and Resources During Autism Awareness Month

According to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, about 1 in 54 children in the U.S. has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). 1 In trying to better understand and manage ASD, this already complex disorder is further complicated when other mental health conditions or developmental disabilities are present. 2 Legislation, services and provider quality vary across the country with very few standards, leaving caregivers to navigate the maze of care options on their own.

Magellan Healthcare , the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced resources and programs to educate and support individuals in recognition of Autism Awareness Month throughout April.

“Magellan Healthcare is an innovator in the autism space. Our solution, Magellan Autism Connections, goes beyond traditional care by combining our expertise in caring for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with targeted efforts to engage and serve caregivers on their journey, ensuring everyone impacted receives the care they need,” said Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services autism, Magellan Health. “Combined with our high-touch, high-relationship approach and market-leading clinical expertise, Autism Connections provides holistic care management; improves care, health and wellness; and reduces costs.”

During National Autism Awareness month in April and throughout the year, Magellan Healthcare is committed to increasing awareness, recognizing and addressing concerns, celebrating differences and supporting inclusion through provision of information and free community resources.

Upcoming Virtual Events

Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET: Join the webinar Navigating Autism with Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Magellan’s vice president, clinical care services autism, who will share his knowledge and more than 16 years of experience with ASD and applied behavior analysis. He’ll also talk about the current state of ASD care in the U.S. and answer audience questions. Register here.

Thursday, April 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. ET: Join the webinar, Moving Beyond the Stigma: How Value-Based Care will Benefit your Organization. This CE credits-eligible webinar featuring Laura Geary, chief health outcomes officer, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence; Kristine Rodriguez, director of clinical development and outcomes, Autism Learning Partners; and Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, vice president, clinical care services, Magellan Healthcare, will describe the key components of value-based care, each likely to be used in future value-based payment models, and their benefits to providers and the applied behavior analysis industry overall. Learn more and register here.

Additional Magellan Healthcare Resources

Magellan is offering a number of events and resources in support of Autism Awareness Month. Visit Magellan’s autism awareness website here for event updates, downloads and more.

For more information on autism, read the Magellan Health Insights blog post, “Celebrating six unique qualities of people with autism spectrum disorder” here.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter in April for more information and resources addressing autism.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

