Babcock & Wilcox Continues Growth in Asia and Europe With More Than $24 Million in Global Parts and Service Orders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021, 12:30  |  24   |   |   

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Renewable, Environmental and Thermal segments are continuing their strategic growth into key regions and have been awarded parts and service contracts totaling more than $24 million from customers in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other key international markets outside of the United States.

These contracts, which were awarded during B&W’s first quarter, include aftermarket parts and maintenance services for plants in a variety of industries, such as utilities, pulp & paper and manufacturing. Significant orders have come from utility customers in Indonesia and the Middle East, and industrial customers in Latin America and Europe where B&W has been expanding its Sales and Business Development presence and operations since the third quarter of 2020.

“B&W remains intensely focused on growing our business in key international markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Europe, where we’ve expanded our Sales teams and established regional headquarters over the last six months,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “The pipeline of opportunities in these markets is substantial, and we are selectively bidding on and winning higher-margin work.”

“As a company, we remain focused on growing our B&W Environmental and Renewable businesses with new and existing customers,” Morgan said. “We are aggressively pursuing opportunities internationally to leverage our extensive expertise in waste-to-energy, biomass, carbon capture and environmental technologies, and energy storage.”

B&W is a single-source supplier for quality, dependability and reliability when it comes to replacement parts and services for a wide range of industrial, boiler, auxiliary and environmental equipment applications.

About Babcock & Wilcox
 Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the receipt of contracts for parts and services in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and other key international markets outside of the United States totaling more than $24 million, as well as the significant pipeline of opportunities in these markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
16.03.21
B&W Thermal Awarded $20 Million Technology Replacement Contract for North America Power Plant
15.03.21
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at Gabelli Funds 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium on March 18, 2021
10.03.21
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021
09.03.21
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
03.03.21
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to Present at B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference on March 10, 2021
01.03.21
Babcock & Wilcox Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
7
Babcock & Wilcox -- von Dampf bis Industrie-Batterien
15.10.20
58
Babcock & Wilcox Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results