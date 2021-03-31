 
Roxgold Acquires the Outstanding 1.2% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project and Agrees to Sell More Favourable 1.2% NSR to Franco-Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.03.2021   

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX:ROXG) (OTCQX:ROGFF) announced today that it has exercised its right to match for the repurchase of the 1.2% Net Smelter Royalty (the “NSR”) on the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”). Roxgold exercised its right to pre-empt the proposed AUD$20 million acquisition of the royalty by an international royalty company. Concurrent with the buy-back of the existing NSR, Roxgold has entered into a new royalty agreement with Franco-Nevada Corporation for the sale of a 1.2% NSR royalty on the Séguéla Gold Project for AUD$20 million which includes a modified buy-back option for up to 50% of the royalty at a pro rata portion of the AUD$20 million purchase price for a period of up to three years upon closing.

Highlights of the transactions:

  • Cash neutral transfer of NSR. Roxgold utilized right to match under current agreement to acquire the outstanding NSR and issues a new NSR on a cash neutral basis.
  • Roxgold and Franco-Nevada have entered into NSR agreement whereby Roxgold has granted to Franco-Nevada a 1.2% NSR on the Séguéla Gold Project in return for the payment of AUD$20 million. Roxgold will terminate the existing royalty agreement upon closing.
  • New NSR agreement provides Roxgold with the right to buy-back up to 50% of the new NSR for the pro rata portion of the Purchase Price (e.g. AUD$10M to acquire a 0.6% NSR) for a period of three years.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Franco-Nevada as we advance the Séguéla Gold Project towards becoming Roxgold’s second producing gold mine,” commented John Dorward, President & CEO of Roxgold. “The upcoming Feasibility Study on Séguéla is nearing completion which we believe will demonstrate the ongoing evolution of the Séguéla PEA with an enhanced mine life and project economics with the inclusion of the high-grade Koula deposit into the mine plan. This partnership with Franco-Nevada allows Roxgold to retain maximum interest in the project while protecting our balance sheet to deliver Séguéla without requiring any equity dilution to our shareholders. The combination of the two transactions is cash neutral for Roxgold while enhancing our buy-back rights under the new NSR agreement until Séguéla is producing cashflow, providing significant value to Roxgold by maintaining optionality as the value of Séguéla continues to grow.

