 
checkAd

Almaden Appoints Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.03.2021, 12:30  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips as independent non-executive members of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Kevin O’Kane is based in Vancouver and is a registered professional engineer with nearly 40 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has held executive positions with BHP in South America, including Project Director, Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment, and Asset President. Most recently, Mr. O’Kane held the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for SSR Mining Inc. He holds the ESG Competent Boards Certificate and Global Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D), achieved in 2021. He is fluent in Spanish and brings a wealth of technical, operational and HSCE leadership combined with Latin American knowledge to Almaden’s Board. Kevin also serves on the Boards of SolGold Plc and NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.

Alfredo Phillips is a seasoned business executive in Mexican primary industries. He is currently Head of Government Affairs in Mexico for Arcelor Mittal, the world’s largest steel producer. Prior to taking this position in 2020, he had served in a similar capacity for Torex Gold for over six years. Mr. Phillips is past President of the Mining Task Force of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, continues to serve on the Board of the Chamber, and is founding Chairman of the Guerrero Mining Cluster since 2016. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Latin American and Caribbean Council on Renewable Energy (LAC-CORE).

Mr. Phillips has had an extensive career in the public, private, diplomatic, and academic fields. He has held numerous positions in the Mexican Government ranging from Deputy General Director for Technology at the National Council for Science and Technology, to Director General for Planning, Programming, and the Budget at the Ministry of Education, to Head of the Investment Promotion Office at the Ministry of Energy. His last position in the Mexican Government was as Minister for Economic Affairs at the Mexican Embassy in Washington DC. He has also worked for Siemens Mesoamerica as head of government affairs. Mr. Phillips also participates in academic undertakings and is currently founding Board Member of the Global Sustainability Institute at the Monterrey Technology Institute jointly with Arizona State University, in addition to being a professor of Negotiation Theory at the Executive Education School at the IberoAmerican University in Mexico City.

Seite 1 von 5
Almaden Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Almaden Appoints Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips to its Board of Directors VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips as independent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ARM to Highlight NexOptic’s ALIIS on Upcoming Webinar
Endeavour Completes US$200 Million Investment by La Mancha at C$29.36 per Share
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bioventus Acquires Bioness, Inc.
CORRECTION: Marathon Digital Holdings to Launch the First North American-Based Bitcoin Mining Pool, Fully ...
Mesoblast Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of 2021 Sustainability Report
Genius Brands International Announces Stan Lee Content Collaboration With Marvel Studios
Comstock Announces the Addition of Alexia Sober to Its Management Team; Enhances Its Environmental, ...
Cleantech Building Materials: Annual Results to 31 December 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Almaden Files Form 20-F Documentation
18.03.21
Almaden Minerals Ltd. Closes US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering
16.03.21
Almaden Minerals Ltd. Announces US$10.3 Million Registered Direct Offering
15.03.21
Almaden Resumes Exploration at the Ixtaca Property

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
36
Interessante Rohstoff Aktie. Steigende Kurse seit einigen Tagen u. Bullische Flagge