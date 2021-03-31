Almaden Appoints Kevin O’Kane and Alfredo Phillips to its Board of Directors

Kevin O’Kane is based in Vancouver and is a registered professional engineer with nearly 40 years of experience in the global mining industry. He has held executive positions with BHP in South America, including Project Director, Vice President of Health, Safety and Environment, and Asset President. Most recently, Mr. O’Kane held the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for SSR Mining Inc. He holds the ESG Competent Boards Certificate and Global Competent Boards Designation (GCB.D), achieved in 2021. He is fluent in Spanish and brings a wealth of technical, operational and HSCE leadership combined with Latin American knowledge to Almaden’s Board. Kevin also serves on the Boards of SolGold Plc and NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.

Alfredo Phillips is a seasoned business executive in Mexican primary industries. He is currently Head of Government Affairs in Mexico for Arcelor Mittal, the world’s largest steel producer. Prior to taking this position in 2020, he had served in a similar capacity for Torex Gold for over six years. Mr. Phillips is past President of the Mining Task Force of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, continues to serve on the Board of the Chamber, and is founding Chairman of the Guerrero Mining Cluster since 2016. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Latin American and Caribbean Council on Renewable Energy (LAC-CORE).

Mr. Phillips has had an extensive career in the public, private, diplomatic, and academic fields. He has held numerous positions in the Mexican Government ranging from Deputy General Director for Technology at the National Council for Science and Technology, to Director General for Planning, Programming, and the Budget at the Ministry of Education, to Head of the Investment Promotion Office at the Ministry of Energy. His last position in the Mexican Government was as Minister for Economic Affairs at the Mexican Embassy in Washington DC. He has also worked for Siemens Mesoamerica as head of government affairs. Mr. Phillips also participates in academic undertakings and is currently founding Board Member of the Global Sustainability Institute at the Monterrey Technology Institute jointly with Arizona State University, in addition to being a professor of Negotiation Theory at the Executive Education School at the IberoAmerican University in Mexico City.