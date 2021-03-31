Breakthrough on COVID-19 Vaccine Acknowledged by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC:GWHP) as AstraZeneca aims to file an application with the FDA while Dr. Anthony Fauci says, "This is very likely a very good vaccine."

San Clemente, CA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC:GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of tests for CoViD19 SARS2, and is prepared to help in the fight against CoViD19 SARS2. With the vaccine roll-out in progress, continued testing for COVID-19 is imperative and needs to remain a top priority to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp., said, "We were very encouraged by the AstraZeneca report that highlighted the effectiveness of their vaccine.” Strongo also mentioned that he agrees with Dr. Fauci, stating “the AstraZeneca vaccine is presumably very good” referring to an article that appeared in the New York Times and can be found here.

“We (Global) have been early supporters of the AstraZeneca vaccine and we’ve already secured the global distribution rights to sell this vaccine anywhere in the world,” Mr. Strongo affirmed.

A copy of the Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp 8K filing related to the distribution rights of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be found here.

“Hopefully AstraZeneca can get their application into the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible so that we may see FDA authorization of the vaccine within the next 4 to 6 weeks,” Strongo expressed as he referred to an article from the Associated Press found here.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been granted conditional marketing or emergency use authorization in more than 70 countries.

But it has yet to be approved in the United States, where President Joe Biden is stepping up the federal response to the pandemic by expanding testing, ramping up vaccinations and boosting production.

AstraZeneca forecast it would deliver 50 million doses to the United States within the first month of authorization and 15 to 20 million doses per month thereafter, drawing entirely on production sites in the country.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a long-anticipated U.S. study, a finding that could help rebuild public confidence in the shot around the world and move it a step closer to clearance in the U.S.